Amazon, Prince George’s Co. fund affordable housing project in Hyattsville

The Prince George’s County Department of Housing and Community Development in Maryland has joined Amazon in supporting an affordable housing project planned by Gilbane Development Company at the West Hyattsville Metro station.

When finished, The Sovren will include 293 apartments, half of which will be reserved for tenants whose income is 80% of the area median income.

Gilbane will receive a loan from Amazon’s Housing Equity Fund. The Prince George’s County Council has approved a Payment in Lieu of Taxes and $200,000 from the county’s Housing Investment Trust Fund.

When finished in the fall of 2024, The Sovren will be a five-story mixed-use building with ground floor retail and a 298-space parking garage. It is at 5685 Little Branch Run, adjacent to the Metro stop. It will include studio to three-bedroom apartments with amenities, including a pool, outdoor kitchen and two courtyards.

The development will be part of the Riverfront at West Hyattsville project, which, when complete, will have two apartment buildings. Currently, the development includes Kaiser Permanente’s West Hyattsville Medical Center, a medical office building, and 183 townhouses built by Stanley Martin Homes.

The Sovren is Gilbane’s second project with Amazon. The 451-unit Atworth apartment building is under construction at the College Park Metro station and will open in the spring of 2024.

Gilbane recently completed TEMPO, a new student housing development at the University of Maryland College Park.