Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » A first of its…

A first of its kind for Marriott in Reston

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 19, 2023, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
(Courtesy The Donohoe Companies)

Marriott will open a first-of-its-kind, dual-branded Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn at Reston Town Center.

The Donohoe Companies has finalized $74.4 million in construction financing with Artemis Real Estate Partners for the project.

When completed, the double-branded Marriott high-rise with have a total of 267 rooms, a shared lobby, 4,000 square feet for a ground-floor restaurant, 8,000 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, and a fitness facility.

In addition, it will add 34,000 square feet of street-level retail space to the growing Reston Town Center development, in addition to a rooftop bar.

The hotels will have direct access to the new Reston Town Center Silver Line Metro station, and be within walking distance of offices, retail and restaurants in the 4.6 million square foot Reston Town Center.

Donohoe Construction has already begun work, with the project projected to be done in late 2024. Donohoe Hospitality will operate the hotels.

Reston Town Center now has a seasonal ice skating rink, a LOOK Cinemas, and more than two dozen restaurants, including Ted’s Bulletin, PashionFish, Morton’s Steakhouse and the recently-opened Fogo de Chao.

It also includes more than 50 retailers, 2,000 residences and 3 million square feet of office space. CACI International recently opened its new headquarters at Reston Town Center, which began its first major facelift last year since it opened in the early 90s.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up