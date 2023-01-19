A first of its kind for Marriott in Reston

The Donohoe Companies has finalized $74.4 million in construction financing with Artemis Real Estate Partners for the project.

Marriott will open a first-of-its-kind, dual-branded Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn at Reston Town Center.

When completed, the double-branded Marriott high-rise with have a total of 267 rooms, a shared lobby, 4,000 square feet for a ground-floor restaurant, 8,000 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, and a fitness facility.

In addition, it will add 34,000 square feet of street-level retail space to the growing Reston Town Center development, in addition to a rooftop bar.

The hotels will have direct access to the new Reston Town Center Silver Line Metro station, and be within walking distance of offices, retail and restaurants in the 4.6 million square foot Reston Town Center.

Donohoe Construction has already begun work, with the project projected to be done in late 2024. Donohoe Hospitality will operate the hotels.

Reston Town Center now has a seasonal ice skating rink, a LOOK Cinemas, and more than two dozen restaurants, including Ted’s Bulletin, PashionFish, Morton’s Steakhouse and the recently-opened Fogo de Chao.

It also includes more than 50 retailers, 2,000 residences and 3 million square feet of office space. CACI International recently opened its new headquarters at Reston Town Center, which began its first major facelift last year since it opened in the early 90s.