Under Armour will be official uniform partner for XFL

Baltimore, Maryland-based Under Armour has been chosen as the official uniform provider for the XFL professional football league, including D.C.'s XFL team.

Under Armour will be the exclusive provider of all on-field uniforms, including jerseys, base layers, and sideline and training apparel.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The XFL’s owners include actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson is already the endorsement face behind Under Armour’s popular Project Rock line of training gear.

“We have built an incredibly strong relationship with Under Armour over the years as our trusted partner with Project Rock,” Johnson said in a statement.

“For almost two years now, we have been working closely with Under Armour to ensure these new uniforms not only represent the pride and history of each city, but are also designed to withstand the physicality of this sport and each player leaving it all on the field come game day.”

Other XFL owners include professional bodybuilder and entrepreneur Dany Garcia, and investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.

The new XFL league will re-launch Feb. 18 with eight teams. Walt Disney and ESPN are the broadcast partners for the games.

D.C.’s XFL team, the Defenders, will play at D.C. United’s Audi Field.

This is the third iteration of the XFL, which had just one season in 2000, and a brief season in 2020 cut short by the pandemic. The league’s previous owner, Alpha Entertainment, filed for bankruptcy shortly after the league suspended operations.