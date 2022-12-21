BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Under Armour names Marriott executive Stephanie Linnartz as CEO

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 21, 2022, 10:21 PM

For its new chief executive, Baltimore-based Under Armour has poached from another big Maryland company, naming Marriott International’s previous president Stephanie Linnartz as its CEO.

It ends a seven monthslong search for a new leader for the athletic wear maker.

Linnartz will take over as CEO and member of Under Armour’s board of directors, effective Feb. 27.

“As a 25-year veteran of one of the world’s most respected global companies, we are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the brand,” Under Armour Executive Chair and Brand Chief Kevin Plank said in statement.

“She is a proven growth leader with a distinguished track record of brand strategy, omnichannel execution, talent acquisition and development, and passion for driving best-in-class consumer connectivity, experience, and brand loyalty.”

Under Armour announces Stephanie Linnartz as its new president and CEO, following a seven monthslong search. (Courtesy Under Armour)

At Marriott, Linnartz oversaw the hotel company’s digital transformation, developed sports league as well as sports team partnerships and led its loyalty program’s growth.

Her experience in Marriott’s digital growth will help Under Armour expand its online e-commerce operations.

Colin Browne, who has served as interim president and CEO since June, will resume his position as chief operating officer. Browne stepped in when former CEO Patrik Frisk stepped down.

“Under Armour is an iconic brand with a huge opportunity ahead. This company has immense energy and excitement, and I am committed to building growth while maintaining operation excellence,” Linnartz said.

Before being named president at Marriott, she has held various roles in sales, marketing and finance. She joined Marriott in 1997.

Linnartz is also a member of Home Depot’s board of directors, bringing a retail background to her leadership role at Under Armour.

Under Armour was founded in 1996 by Plank, a Maryland native and former football player. The company reported $1.57 billion in sales for its latest quarter, a 2% increase from a year earlier.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

