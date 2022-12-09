‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown

Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown.

The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.

New York-based Showfields calls itself the “most interesting store in the world” because of its immersive, experiential store designs.

The Georgetown store is organized into departments, each representing a room of a house. The store features more than 70 brands, including everything from athleticwear and footwear to skincare, cosmetics, jewelry, handbags, children’s clothing and games.

It also carries what it calls the best pickleball gear and fitness equipment.

Currently, the ground floor is a curation of Black-owned brands.

The prominent building, at the corner of 31st and M, has housed many businesses over the years. The 22,000-square-foot building was originally built in 1800 and underwent a complete renovation in 1999. Showfields said it respected that history in its renovations.

“This store is a great example of how we approach the future of retail — we can take a heritage retail space, rework it and create an entirely new environment that’s wholly unique but at its core nostalgic for a classic shopping experience,” said co-founder Tal Zvi Nathanel.

“We reused a lot of the existing infrastructure of the previous store; for us it was important to re-utilize and rework as much as possible while introducing D.C. to our signature aesthetic.”

The first Showfields store opened in New York in 2019. There are stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami and Los Angeles.