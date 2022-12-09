Home » Business & Finance » 'The most interesting store…

‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 9, 2022, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
New York-based Showfields calls itself the “most interesting store in the world” because of its immersive, experiential store designs. (Courtesy Showfields)
Courtesy Showfields
The Georgetown store is organized into departments, each representing a room of a house. (Courtesy Showfields)
Courtesy Showfields
The prominent building at the corner of 31st and M was originally built in 1800. (Courtesy Showfields)
Courtesy Showfields
(1/3)

Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown.

The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.

New York-based Showfields calls itself the “most interesting store in the world” because of its immersive, experiential store designs.

The Georgetown store is organized into departments, each representing a room of a house. The store features more than 70 brands, including everything from athleticwear and footwear to skincare, cosmetics, jewelry, handbags, children’s clothing and games.

It also carries what it calls the best pickleball gear and fitness equipment.

Currently, the ground floor is a curation of Black-owned brands.

The prominent building, at the corner of 31st and M, has housed many businesses over the years. The 22,000-square-foot building was originally built in 1800 and underwent a complete renovation in 1999. Showfields said it respected that history in its renovations.

“This store is a great example of how we approach the future of retail — we can take a heritage retail space, rework it and create an entirely new environment that’s wholly unique but at its core nostalgic for a classic shopping experience,” said co-founder Tal Zvi Nathanel.

“We reused a lot of the existing infrastructure of the previous store; for us it was important to re-utilize and rework as much as possible while introducing D.C. to our signature aesthetic.”

The first Showfields store opened in New York in 2019. There are stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami and Los Angeles.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up