DC posts its record low unemployment rate

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 19, 2022, 10:30 AM

When compared to the states, the District still has one of the highest unemployment rates, but it fell to 4.6% in November, the lowest since at least 1976, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and down from 4.8% in October.

Maryland, New Mexico and the District also had the largest month-over-month drop in unemployment rates, falling 0.2%. Maryland’s November unemployment rate was 4.3%.

Virginia still has one of the lowest state unemployment rates, but it rose in November to 2.8%, up from 2.7% in October.

State unemployment numbers are seasonally-adjusted.

Maryland has also added 49,800 jobs in the last year, a job growth rate of 1.9%. Virginia has gained 108,300 jobs in the past year, a job growth rate of 2.7%.

Utah had the lowest state unemployment rate in November, at 2.2%, followed by Minnesota and North Dakota, at 2.3% each. Nevada had the highest state unemployment rate, at 4.9%, followed by Illinois, at 4.7%.

BLS posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in non-farm payroll online.

