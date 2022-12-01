DC metro’s unemployment rate inches up to 3.3%

The Washington metro area’s unemployment rate remains below the national average, but it did move up in October, to 3.3% from 3.1% in September. In October 2021, it was 4.1%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 135 metropolitan areas had unemployment rates of less than 3% in October. The national unemployment rate was 3.4% in October.

The Washington region also ended October with 64,300 more jobs than a year ago, a job growth rate of 2%.

Among metro areas with populations of 1 million or more, Minneapolis had the lowest unemployment rate in October, at 1.7%. Las Vegas had the highest rate, at 5.6%.

Among all metropolitan areas, Mankato, Minnesota, had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.3%. Yuma, Arizona, had the highest, at 17.9%.

Find the Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly unemployment rates and change in nonfarm payrolls online.