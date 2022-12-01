Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
DC metro’s unemployment rate inches up to 3.3%

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 1, 2022, 11:48 AM

The Washington metro area’s unemployment rate remains below the national average, but it did move up in October, to 3.3% from 3.1% in September. In October 2021, it was 4.1%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 135 metropolitan areas had unemployment rates of less than 3% in October. The national unemployment rate was 3.4% in October.

The Washington region also ended October with 64,300 more jobs than a year ago, a job growth rate of 2%.

Among metro areas with populations of 1 million or more, Minneapolis had the lowest unemployment rate in October, at 1.7%. Las Vegas had the highest rate, at 5.6%.

Among all metropolitan areas, Mankato, Minnesota, had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.3%. Yuma, Arizona, had the highest, at 17.9%.

Find the Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly unemployment rates and change in nonfarm payrolls online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

