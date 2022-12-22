BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
14th century Dutch castle to become Hilton hotel

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 22, 2022, 10:58 AM

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton will turn a 14th century Dutch castle into its first Curio Collection hotel in the Netherlands as part of a franchise agreement with its owner.

Kasteel Gemert is in the Dutch town of Gemert, just outside of Eindhoven. Hilton expects the moat-surrounded castle to open as a hotel sometime in 2024.

“This development will be an incredible addition to the Eindhoven hospitality market, bringing the authentic and characterful charm of Curio Collection by Hilton to both business and leisure travelers. We are excited to partner with Hilton to deliver this project,” said castle estate owner and CEO Bas van de Laar.

The castle will have about 60 upscale guestrooms that will preserve its historic character. It will have two restaurants and a bar, a spa and an indoor pool. Guests will also be able to rowboat around the moat.

Hilton will add an indoor meeting room and an outdoor event space.

(Courtesy Hilton)

The original Castle Germert was constructed in the 1390s and was inhabited by the knights of the Teutonic Order, a Catholic military order and hospital brotherhood during the Crusades in the Middle Ages. The current main building dates to 1740.

