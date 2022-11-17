Workers at another MOM’s Organic Market in Md. vote to unionize

Employees at MOM’s Organic Market’s store in Timonium, Maryland, have voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 570. The union said the vote was 93% in favor, affecting more than 50 employees at the Timonium location.

It is the third union vote at a MOM’s location. Employees at the store’s location in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood voted to join Local 570 in August. Workers at the College Park MOM’s Organic Market location filed to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 last week.

“There are two big reasons why I voted for the union,” said Timonium store employee Joe Mowellt and organizing committee member in a statement released by Local 570. “First, without a union I can be fired at any time for any reason with or without cause or notice.”

“Second, as a Team Member, there is no way to advance in pay. I’ve been here five years, and I’m still making close to the minimum starting rate. Now, with the union, we can work to change that.”

Rockville-based MOM’s Organic Market has 10 stores in Maryland, five in Virginia and one in the District.

MOM’s Organic Market started as a small, organic produce distributor in 1987. It has recently expanded outside of the D.C. area, with stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.