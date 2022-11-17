RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » Business & Finance » Workers at another MOM's…

Workers at another MOM’s Organic Market in Md. vote to unionize

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 17, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Employees at MOM’s Organic Market’s store in Timonium, Maryland, have voted to unionize with Teamsters Local 570. The union said the vote was 93% in favor, affecting more than 50 employees at the Timonium location.

It is the third union vote at a MOM’s location. Employees at the store’s location in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood voted to join Local 570 in August. Workers at the College Park MOM’s Organic Market location filed to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 last week.

MOM’s Organic Market store in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood. (Courtesy PR NEWSWIRE)

“There are two big reasons why I voted for the union,” said Timonium store employee Joe Mowellt and organizing committee member in a statement released by Local 570. “First, without a union I can be fired at any time for any reason with or without cause or notice.”

“Second, as a Team Member, there is no way to advance in pay. I’ve been here five years, and I’m still making close to the minimum starting rate. Now, with the union, we can work to change that.”

Rockville-based MOM’s Organic Market has 10 stores in Maryland, five in Virginia and one in the District.

MOM’s Organic Market started as a small, organic produce distributor in 1987. It has recently expanded outside of the D.C. area, with stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up