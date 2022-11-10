USA Today’s Top 10 includes two DC beer gardens

USA Today's new 2022 Readers Choice 10 Best Beer Gardens awards picks two that are in D.C. Dacha Beer Garden ranks No. 5. and Aslin Beer Company ranks No. 8.

D.C. technically has three beer gardens in the Top 10 list, considering Dacha has two locations, one in Shaw and one near Nats Park in Navy Yard, which opened in 2019.

Aslin Beer Company’s D.C. beer garden, on 14th Street in Logan Circle, opened earlier this year with 21 taps of its own beer and two taps reserved for guest brewers. Aslin also has locations in Alexandria and Herndon, Virginia.

Dacha pioneered the recent wave of beer gardens in D.C. Its Shaw location opened in September 2013 at 7th and Q streets in Northwest.

Topping the USA Today Readers Choice awards for beer gardens is The Charlotte Beer Garden in Charlotte, which features more than 400 beers on tap.