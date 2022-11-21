Unemployment rates move higher in Maryland, Virginia

Unemployment rates in October were higher than in September in 24 states, including Maryland and Virginia.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maryland’s October jobless rate was 4.5%, a jump from 4% in September, but still lower than the 5.7% unemployment rate in October 2021.
Virginia’s unemployment rate rose from 2.6% to 2.7%, but was down from 3.4% a year earlier. Virginia’s unemployment rate is among the lowest state jobless rates.
Minnesota and Utah tied for the lowest October unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by North Dakota and Vermont, at 2.3% each.
Illinois and Nevada had the highest state unemployment rates, at 4.6%. When compared to states, the District of Columbia would have the highest, at 4.8% in October.
Maryland has gained 58,000 jobs in the past year for a job growth rate of 2.2%. Virginia has gained 127,600 jobs, for a job growth rate of 3.2%.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and annual payroll gains online.