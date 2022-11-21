Unemployment rates move higher in Maryland, Virginia

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maryland's October jobless rate was 4.5%, a jump from 4% in September, but still lower than the 5.7% unemployment rate in October 2021.

Unemployment rates in October were higher than in September in 24 states, including Maryland and Virginia.

Virginia’s unemployment rate rose from 2.6% to 2.7%, but was down from 3.4% a year earlier. Virginia’s unemployment rate is among the lowest state jobless rates.

Minnesota and Utah tied for the lowest October unemployment rate at 2.1%, followed by North Dakota and Vermont, at 2.3% each.

Illinois and Nevada had the highest state unemployment rates, at 4.6%. When compared to states, the District of Columbia would have the highest, at 4.8% in October.

Maryland has gained 58,000 jobs in the past year for a job growth rate of 2.2%. Virginia has gained 127,600 jobs, for a job growth rate of 3.2%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and annual payroll gains online.