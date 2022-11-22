Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 22, 2022, 9:59 AM

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon.

Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28.

That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz.

However, the cheaper gas is not being offered in Maryland, where an “obscure” law prevents the gas station chain from selling fuel below cost in most circumstances, according to FOX45 report.

The company told FOX45 it was not offering the cheaper prices in Maryland or West Virginia due to state laws.

Unleaded 88 is 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol — 5% more ethanol that unleaded 87, the most commonly-used fuel. Unleaded 88 is approved for use by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles.

