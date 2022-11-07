ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Maryland’s casinos have biggest month ever

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 7, 2022, 1:05 PM

Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9 million in gaming revenue last month
— the highest amount on record.

MGM National Harbor had a particularly strong month. It accounted for more than $115 million in total October gaming revenue, up 105.8% from October 2021, a number confirmed by Maryland Lottery and Gaming. Its gains drove the monthly record for casinos.

Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills had $59.7 million in October gaming revenue, down 1.9% from a year ago. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $17.4 million in gaming revenue, up 1.5%.

Results were also mixed for the state’s three smaller casinos.

Ocean Downs’ $8 million was up 4.7%, Hollywood Casino’s $7.5 million was down 1.3%, and Rocky Gap Casino’s $5.2 million was down 9.5% from October 2021.

The state collects almost $80 million of October’s gaming revenue for various state programs, the largest of which is the Education Trust Fund, receiving $58.3 million.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue and contributions to state programs online.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

