Maryland tourism rebound nears pre-pandemic economic impact

The Maryland Department of Commerce reported Friday visitor spending grew by $4.8 billion in 2021, reaching $16.4 billion. Visitor spending last year was 88% of 2019 levels.

Tourism in Maryland has rebounded almost to pre-pandemic levels.

Tourists visiting Maryland last year supported nearly 174,000 jobs and generated $2.1 billion in state and local tax revenue, the Department of Commerce’s Economic Impact Report said.

Tourism spending is defined as lodging and entertainment, and includes food.

Visitors spent $4 billion last year on food and beverages and bars, restaurants and grocery stores in Maryland. Food spending accounted for 23% of the average visitor spend, more than lodging, at 18%, and recreation and entertainment, at 12%.

An estimated 35.2 million tourists visited Maryland in 2021. Though still almost 7 million visitors shy of 2019, it was a 42.3% jump from 2020.

Tourism comparisons to 2020 are stark, when the pandemic brought travel to a near standstill. Hotel spending last year jumped 41%. With key venues re-opening and attractions increasing capacity, recreational spending was up 44%.

The Maryland Department of Commerce’s full Economic Impact Report is online.