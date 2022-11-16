RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Booz Allen opens DC innovation center to show off its tech

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 16, 2022, 11:52 AM

McLean, Virginia-based government IT contractor Booz Allen Hamilton has opened an innovation center in downtown D.C. to demonstrate its high-tech solutions for government and commercial clients, investors and media. (Courtesy Booz Allen Hamilton)

Courtesy Booz Allen Hamilton
The Helix includes a room called The Rotunda with a 220-degree floor-to-ceiling futuristic screen that will be used for special events. (Courtesy Booz Allen Hamilton)

Courtesy Booz Allen Hamilton
The AI adoption studio has gamified interactions. (Courtesy Booz Allen Hamilton)

Courtesy Booz Allen Hamilton
McLean, Virginia-based government IT contractor Booz Allen Hamilton has opened an innovation center in downtown D.C. to demonstrate its high-tech solutions for government and commercial clients, investors and media.

The invitation-only demonstration center is called The Helix. The 9,400-square-foot space is at Booz Allen’s existing office in McPherson Square, at 901 15th St. NW.

It includes an executive briefing center with simulations and product demonstrations featuring artificial intelligence, 5G and cyber technology; a room called The Rotunda with a 220-degree floor-to-ceiling futuristic screen that will be used for special events; an AI adoption studio with gamified interactions; a space for virtual live events and a digital library.

There are more than 30 simulations, product demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Tours are arranged by request.

“The Helix is purposefully designed to explore the art of the possible while demystifying how emerging technologies can be applied to the U.S. government’s current and future challenges,” said Melissa Lazarofsky, director of The Helix. “Through The Helix, we’re hoping to pull back the curtain for our clients, and make technology more accessible, explainable and reachable.”

The space will also host leadership panels, fireside chats and hackathons.

Earlier this year, Booz Allen established a $100 million venture capital fund to invest in startup companies in artificial intelligence and machine learnings, cybersecurity and deep technology, intended to keep its edge on tomorrow’s technology.

Booz Allen is the largest government IT contractor, with $8.4 billion in annual revenue, and one of the largest employers in the D.C. region, with 18,000 D.C.-area workers.

