McLean-based cybersecurity contractor Avantus Federal acquired for $590 million

McLean, Virginia-based Avantus Federal, one of the area’s largest government contractors, has been acquired by Lorton-based QuinetiQ U.S., the U.S. cybersecurity contracting division of London-based QinetiQ Group plc, for $590 million.

It acquired the company from NewSpring Holdings, an investment firm based in Pennsylvania.

Avantus employs 1,150 professionals with high government security clearances. Its customers include Defense Intelligence, Homeland Security and federal civilian agencies.

The acquisition combines QinetiQ’s work in robotics and autonomous systems, sensing and protection systems, with Avantus’ work in cyber, data, government facility and space.

Avantus chief executive Andy Maner said the merger “is key to providing more opportunities and growth fort our people and customers.”

Avantus’ customers include the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.