ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland sports betting: $40M…

Maryland sports betting: $40M bet, $34M won

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 11, 2022, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The house still comes out ahead, but for gamblers betting on sports in Maryland, there are big payouts.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s eight sports wagering facilities handled $39.7 million in wagers in October, and paid out $34.5 million in winnings.

The first full month for legal sports wagering in Maryland was in January, which saw $32.5 million in wagers.

The October handle minus prizes left Maryland sportsbooks with a hold of $5.3 million, or 13.4% of wagers. Minus promotional play and other amounts, the taxable win was $5.2 million. The sports wagering tax of 15% means the state collected $783,000 in taxes.

Tax revenue collected from Maryland sportsbooks goes to the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund for public education programs.

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021, tax revenue collected for the Blueprint fund totals $5.4 million. Month-by-month sports wagering handle, prizes and holds are posted online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up