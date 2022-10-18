Puttshack brings high-tech mini golf to Reston

Chicago-based Puttshack will open a high-tech bar and mini golf venue at Reston Station, part of Comstock Holding Companies’ Phase 2 development at the 80-acre development in Northern Virginia.

The Puttshack won’t open until the summer of 2025 but will be more than 29,000 square feet with multiple bars, dining options, and four tech-driven mini golf courses. The balls keep track of player scores.

According to a release, the newest Puttshack location will be at 1850 Reston Row Plaza, accessible by the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station on the Silver Line. It will be the newly constructed building’s anchor tenant.

Puttshack calls its mini golf courses “highly competitive.”

Puttshack currently has other locations in Chicago and Atlanta. It is opening other locations in Miami and Boston this fall, and has plans for a second Atlanta location next year, as well as locations in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and St. Louis. It currently has four locations in London.

Puttshack recently raised $150 million in investments from funds managed by BlackRock to fund is expansion.

Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic. A 250-room JW Marriott hotel with 100 JW-branded condos is currently under construction.

Corporate tenants at Reston Station include Google, Spotify, Rolls-Royce North America, and Neustar. Restaurants include Founding Farmers, Matchbox and Davios Northern Italian Steakhouse.