RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » Business & Finance » Puttshack brings high-tech mini…

Puttshack brings high-tech mini golf to Reston

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago-based Puttshack will open a high-tech bar and mini golf venue at Reston Station, part of Comstock Holding Companies’ Phase 2 development at the 80-acre development in Northern Virginia.

The Puttshack won’t open until the summer of 2025 but will be more than 29,000 square feet with multiple bars, dining options, and four tech-driven mini golf courses. The balls keep track of player scores.

According to a release, the newest Puttshack location will be at 1850 Reston Row Plaza, accessible by the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station on the Silver Line. It will be the newly constructed building’s anchor tenant.

Puttshack calls its mini golf courses “highly competitive.”

Puttshack will feature multiple bars, dining options, and four tech-driven mini golf courses in which the balls keep track of player scores. (Courtesy Puttshack)

Puttshack currently has other locations in Chicago and Atlanta. It is opening other locations in Miami and Boston this fall, and has plans for a second Atlanta location next year, as well as locations in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and St. Louis. It currently has four locations in London.

Puttshack recently raised $150 million in investments from funds managed by BlackRock to fund is expansion.

Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic. A 250-room JW Marriott hotel with 100 JW-branded condos is currently under construction.

Corporate tenants at Reston Station include Google, Spotify, Rolls-Royce North America, and Neustar. Restaurants include Founding Farmers, Matchbox and Davios Northern Italian Steakhouse.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up