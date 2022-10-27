RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | UN steps up satellite tracking of Ukraine | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills | Russian violence was strategic
McDonald’s third quarter sales boosted by higher prices

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 7:04 AM

McDonald’s reported strong sales in the third quarter as it raised prices and used offers on its app to draw in customers

Global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 9.5% in the July-September period. That was well ahead of the 5.8% increase Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. same-store sales rose 6%. McDonald’s said Camp McDonald’s, which offered deals, merchandise and streaming concerts within the McDonald’s app, drove customer visits.

Revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion, but that was better than the $5.7 billion that industry analysts had expected. Overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar.

Net income fell 8% to $1.98 billion, or $2.68 per share, a dime better than Wall Street projections.

Shares of the Chicago burger giant rose more than 2% before the opening bell Thursday.

