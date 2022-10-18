RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » Business & Finance » Marriott launches Ritz-Carlton Yachts…

Marriott launches Ritz-Carlton Yachts (You may need to request a quote)

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The custom-made yachts are designed for fewer than 300 passengers in 149 suites. All suites include a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. (Courtesy Marriott International/Ritz-Carlton)

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International’s Ritz-Carlton brand launched the first of three planned ships in its Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on Saturday.

The Evrima set out from Barcelona to Nice in its maiden voyage.

The custom-made yachts are designed for fewer than 300 passengers in 149 suites. All suites include a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. There are also some two-story lofts.

A seven-day Mediterranean cruise starts at $6,400 per person. A seven-day Caribbean voyage starts at $5,100 per person. Many of the itineraries listed online say “Request a Quote.”

Other itineraries include cruises in Central America and South America.

The smaller size of the Evrima — 190 meters, or about 620 feet — means it can access some ports larger cruise ships cannot.

The yachts are also available for private charters.

Ritz-Carlton has a long-term management contract for the ships. Neither Ritz-Carlton nor its owner Marriott International have a financial stake in the ships. Investors include Oaktree Capital Management.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up