Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International's Ritz-Carlton brand launched the first of three planned ships in its Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on Saturday. The Evrima set out from Barcelona to Nice in its maiden voyage.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International’s Ritz-Carlton brand launched the first of three planned ships in its Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on Saturday.

The Evrima set out from Barcelona to Nice in its maiden voyage.

The custom-made yachts are designed for fewer than 300 passengers in 149 suites. All suites include a private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows. There are also some two-story lofts.

A seven-day Mediterranean cruise starts at $6,400 per person. A seven-day Caribbean voyage starts at $5,100 per person. Many of the itineraries listed online say “Request a Quote.”

Other itineraries include cruises in Central America and South America.

The smaller size of the Evrima — 190 meters, or about 620 feet — means it can access some ports larger cruise ships cannot.

The yachts are also available for private charters.

Ritz-Carlton has a long-term management contract for the ships. Neither Ritz-Carlton nor its owner Marriott International have a financial stake in the ships. Investors include Oaktree Capital Management.