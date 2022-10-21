Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon

The mixed-use development, which is anchored by a Whole Foods and a Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants ahead of its grand reopening.

The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30.

The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn, William & Sonoma, Life Time Fitness, True Food Kitchen and Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse Bar.

The development is operated by Trademark Property Company.

The new East Village, its community gathering area, is now 50% larger with the addition of the Boathouse Pavilion, a performance stage and an outdoor ice-skating rink. There are also new fire pit seating areas and murals from local artists. A new “paseo walkway” has been added between parking and retail areas, and more parking has also been added.

“Throughout the year, we will continue hosting concerts and events, offering unique attractions for guests of all ages, and ensuring that our retailers are one of a kind,” said Catherine Brady, director of marketing for Annapolis Town Center.

Scheduled to attend the ribbon cutting are Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan, Mayor Gavin Buckley, and Sen. Sarah Elfreth. The Naval Academy Band and the Maryland Performing Arts Center Dance Team will both perform.

Annapolis Town Center has more than 60 retail and restaurant tenants, 45,000 square feet of office space, and more than 550 apartments and condos.