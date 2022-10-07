RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Business & Finance » Events DC takes over…

Events DC takes over Cultural Tourism’s annual DC events

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 7, 2022, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Events DC, the District’s convention and sports authority, is taking over Cultural Tourism DC, which operates popular annual events in D.C. such as Around the World Embassy Tour, WalkingTown DC, Passport DC, and PorchFest.

Cultural Tourism DC, formed in 1999, is officially winding down its operations as a stand-alone organization this month.

Events DC has been supported Cultural Tourism DC financially since 2009 as its primary funder. It has already taken over primary responsibility for producing events such as CTDC’s Embassy Chef Challenge.

“CTDC’s expertise of this city’s heritage, the humanities and its local, national and international communities created truly remarkable programs for our neighbors and visitors. We are grateful for this partnership over the last 13 years,” said Samuel Thomas, interim president and CEEO of Events DC.

CTDC will become part of Events DC’s Community Engagement department. All existing staff members will transition to Events DC.

Events DC operates the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Carnegie Library, and manages RFK Stadium-Armory Campus and the new Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights. It also built and is the landlord for Nationals Park

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

HUD, Army, OPM receive extra technology modernization funding

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up