Events DC takes over Cultural Tourism’s annual DC events

Events DC, the District’s convention and sports authority, is taking over Cultural Tourism DC, which operates popular annual events in D.C. such as Around the World Embassy Tour, WalkingTown DC, Passport DC, and PorchFest.

Cultural Tourism DC, formed in 1999, is officially winding down its operations as a stand-alone organization this month.

Events DC has been supported Cultural Tourism DC financially since 2009 as its primary funder. It has already taken over primary responsibility for producing events such as CTDC’s Embassy Chef Challenge.

“CTDC’s expertise of this city’s heritage, the humanities and its local, national and international communities created truly remarkable programs for our neighbors and visitors. We are grateful for this partnership over the last 13 years,” said Samuel Thomas, interim president and CEEO of Events DC.

CTDC will become part of Events DC’s Community Engagement department. All existing staff members will transition to Events DC.

Events DC operates the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Carnegie Library, and manages RFK Stadium-Armory Campus and the new Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights. It also built and is the landlord for Nationals Park