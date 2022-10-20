Crystal City Alamo Drafthouse finally set to open

The 49,000-squaer-foot restaurant and multi-screen theater is one of Alamo Drafthouse's largest, with nine screens and 915 seats.

Four years after the Arlington County Board approved a redevelopment of Crystal City’s central business district including an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, the theater is scheduled to open Oct. 24.

The 49,000-square-foot restaurant and multi-screen theater, at 1660 Crystal Drive, is one of Alamo’s largest, with nine screens and 915 seats. It includes “The Big Show,” the company’s premium large format 66-foot wide and 28-foot tall screen and 4K laser projection.

From the opening date through Oct. 30, movie goers get 25% discounts on some food and nonalcoholic drinks while the staff trains up to speed.

Alamo Drafthouse locations have their own unique interior theme, usually a nod to their location. The Crystal City location includes aviation design elements in the lobby and hallways, reflecting nearby Reagan National Airport.

Last December, the District got its first Alamo Drafthouse, one that was years in the making.

The D.C. theater, at 630 Rhode Island Ave. NE, in the Edgewood neighborhood, had been planned since 2016.

There are also Alamo Drafthouse locations at One Loudoun and in Woodbridge, Virginia.