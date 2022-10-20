RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Home » Business & Finance » Crystal City Alamo Drafthouse…

Crystal City Alamo Drafthouse finally set to open

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 20, 2022, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Four years after the Arlington County Board approved a redevelopment of Crystal City’s central business district including an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, the theater is scheduled to open Oct. 24.

The 49,000-square-foot restaurant and multi-screen theater, at 1660 Crystal Drive, is one of Alamo’s largest, with nine screens and 915 seats. It includes “The Big Show,” the company’s premium large format 66-foot wide and 28-foot tall screen and 4K laser projection.

From the opening date through Oct. 30, movie goers get 25% discounts on some food and nonalcoholic drinks while the staff trains up to speed.

The 49,000-square-foot restaurant and multi-screen theater is one of Alamo’s largest, with nine screens and 915 seats. (Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse)

Alamo Drafthouse locations have their own unique interior theme, usually a nod to their location. The Crystal City location includes aviation design elements in the lobby and hallways, reflecting nearby Reagan National Airport.

Last December, the District got its first Alamo Drafthouse, one that was years in the making.

The D.C. theater, at 630 Rhode Island Ave. NE, in the Edgewood neighborhood, had been planned since 2016.

There are also Alamo Drafthouse locations at One Loudoun and in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up