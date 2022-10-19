RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Navy shipbuilder expands to National Landing location

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 19, 2022, 10:44 AM

Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries has signed a lease for an office space in Crystal City, and will put its name on the building.

The 37,000-square-foot lease with JBG Smith at 2451 Crystal Drive is for 11 1/2 years, maintaining proximity to Huntington Ingalls Industries’ largest customer, the U.S. Navy.

HII shipbuilding divisions are responsible for a majority of the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

HII will move into the Crystal Drive space by summer 2023, with signage rights to the 11-story building. The building is part of a five-building campus owned by JBG Smith, a Bethesda-based real estate investment trust.

The company has several other office locations throughout the D.C. region, including space next to the Navy Yard.

HII is one of Virginia’s largest employers, with 44,000 employees. It had $9.5 billion in fiscal 2021 revenue.

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ 37,000-square-foot lease with JBG Smith at 2451 Crystal Drive is for 11.5 years, maintaining proximity to the U.S. Navy. (Courtesy Google Street View)

JBG Smith, the largest landlord in National Landing, has signed more than 1.4 million square feet of new leases and extensions with federal agencies and government contractors since April 2020. Boeing and Raytheon have relocated their global headquarters to National Landing with recent leases.

It is also home to Amazon’s HQ2, with Amazon employees occupying several JBG-owned buildings in Crystal City. JBG Smith is also developing HQ2’s new campuses, Metropolitan Park and PenPlace.

