RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Business & Finance » Saturday's Adams Morgan PorchFest…

Saturday’s Adams Morgan PorchFest will be the biggest yet

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 10th annual PorchFest will be held in Adams Morgan on Saturday, and will be the biggest as far as band participation in its history.

The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District said 70 local bands will take stages on 17 porches, patios and stoops throughout the neighborhood on the day.

The event is free throughout the day for anyone who wants to stroll from performance to performance, but a map showing the band schedule, and a wristband, can be picked up at the plaza at Columbia and Adams Mill roads. The wristbands are good for discounts at dozens of Adams Morgan businesses.

There are more than 250 retailers, bars and restaurants in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

The first bands take stages at 2 p.m. Each performance is up to 45 minutes. The festival will run until 6 p.m.

As in years past, participating bands represent almost every music genre, including classic rock, funk, go-go, rap, reggae, bluegrass, classical and pop. The music festival is considered the highest concentration of local music in the city each year.

There are also main stage performances throughout the day. This year’s headliners include Bryce Bowyn, Ari Voxx, Bryan Lee, and the Airport 77s.

“Adams Morgan PorchFest is not solely about music; it’s about community,” said Kristen Barden, the executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership BID. “It provides the perfect setting to reconnect with your neighbors and make new friends while visiting local businesses.”

Bands playing at Saturday’s Adams Morgan PorchFest are listed online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

Income plays a role in participants’ likeliness to change TSP contributions, FRTIB finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up