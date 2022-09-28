Saturday’s Adams Morgan PorchFest will be the biggest yet

The 10th annual PorchFest will be held in Adams Morgan on Saturday, and will be the biggest as far as band participation in its history.

The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District said 70 local bands will take stages on 17 porches, patios and stoops throughout the neighborhood on the day.

The event is free throughout the day for anyone who wants to stroll from performance to performance, but a map showing the band schedule, and a wristband, can be picked up at the plaza at Columbia and Adams Mill roads. The wristbands are good for discounts at dozens of Adams Morgan businesses.

There are more than 250 retailers, bars and restaurants in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

The first bands take stages at 2 p.m. Each performance is up to 45 minutes. The festival will run until 6 p.m.

As in years past, participating bands represent almost every music genre, including classic rock, funk, go-go, rap, reggae, bluegrass, classical and pop. The music festival is considered the highest concentration of local music in the city each year.

There are also main stage performances throughout the day. This year’s headliners include Bryce Bowyn, Ari Voxx, Bryan Lee, and the Airport 77s.

“Adams Morgan PorchFest is not solely about music; it’s about community,” said Kristen Barden, the executive director of the Adams Morgan Partnership BID. “It provides the perfect setting to reconnect with your neighbors and make new friends while visiting local businesses.”

Bands playing at Saturday’s Adams Morgan PorchFest are listed online.