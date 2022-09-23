RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Business & Finance » Report: DC is the…

Report: DC is the work from home capital

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Before the pandemic, about 5.9% of people in the D.C. area worked from home. Now, it leads the nation.

According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government that analyzed census data, as of early August, 51% of people in the D.C. area are still working from home at least part of the week. It surpasses New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The data also shows nationwide that most people working from home earn more than $100,000 are white and between the ages of 25 to 39. The majority are also self-employed or work in the nonprofit sector.

While 10 out of the 15 metro areas studied had high rates of telework (greater than 40%) in August 2020, nearly two years later, only Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and D.C. still report telework rates above 40%.

Some conclusions from the data is remote work appears neither to be a catchall solution for states struggling to lure workers nor a fad for city centers to ignore.

The report states, “Policymakers should keep in mind the different demographic factors that contribute to higher rates of the desire to telework.”

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up