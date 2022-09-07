RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
MGM National Harbor bringing in more revenue than a year ago

September 7, 2022, 11:20 AM

MGM National Harbor is busier than it was a year ago.

Gaming revenue for Maryland’s six casinos in August was relatively flat compared to last summer, but among the three largest, MGM National Harbor was the only casino with an increase in gaming revenue.

MGM National Harbor raked in $71.8 million in August gaming revenue, up 6.5% from August 2021. Live! Casino & Hotel, the state’s second-largest casino, had August gaming revenue of $56.8 million, down 4.5% from last August.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino had $17.2 million in gaming revenue last month, down 4.2% from a year earlier.

Hollywood Casino’s gaming revenue was down 7.4% from a year ago. Gaming revenue at Rocky Gap Casino was down 2.1%.

The only other casino with a year-or-year increase in gaming revenue was Ocean Downs Casino, bringing in 6.8% more than last August.

In total, the state’s six casinos generated $169.4 million in gaming revenue in August, up 0.5% from a year earlier.

Casino contributions to various state programs in August was $70.9 million, including $51.5 million to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino contributions online.

In other gaming news, amount of tax revenue generated in Virginia from sports betting is suddenly a lot higher than it used to be, due in part to a change in tax policy that was recently approved by state lawmakers.

Between June and July, Virginia tax revenue from sports betting jumped more than 60%, rising from $1.87 million to $3.06 million.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

