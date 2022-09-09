Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 11:01 AM

Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs.

The target date for the first on-site classes is August 2023.

Renovations have included changes to the building’s facade and the opening up of the interior space.

Johns Hopkins purchased the Newseum building, at 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, for more than $300 million from the Freedom Forum in 2019.

The 420,000-square-foot building now includes 38 flexible-arrangement classrooms, multimedia studios, group and individual study spaces, common areas, a library and theaters.

Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs.

Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.

Johns Hopkins purchased the Newseum building, at 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, for more than $300 million from the Freedom Forum in 2019. The Newseum, dedicated to the First Amendment, opened in D.C. in 2008 after moving from its original location in Rosslyn. The Freedom Forum closed it in 2019 after years of financial struggles.

Renovations have included changes to the building’s facade and the opening up of the interior space. The 420,000-square-foot building now includes 38 flexible-arrangement classrooms, multimedia studios, group and individual study spaces, common areas, a library and theaters.

There is also a fitness center. wellness center, rooftop terraces and space for street-level retail.

Programs from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and the Johns Hopkins Krieger School of Arts and Sciences Advanced Academic Programs will eventually be offered at the D.C. location.

The nonprofit Freedom Forum is relocating its headquarters to a new building at The Wharf. It was founded in 1991 by USA Today newspaper founder Al Neuharth.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

