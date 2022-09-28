RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Business & Finance » 5 DC-region companies on…

5 DC-region companies on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 2022 Best Large Workplaces for Women includes five companies with headquarters in the D.C. region, up from three last year.

This year’s list, sponsored by Fortune Magazine and compiled by analytics firm Great Place to Work, includes 100 companies. Last year’s list included the top 75.

Ranked No. 1 on this year’s list is Hilton Worldwide, the fourth consecutive year the McLean, Virginia-based hotel company has topped the national list.

This year’s rankings were based on 1.2 million confidential employee survey responses that included more than 60 questions about satisfaction, including trust, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Companies also provided data such as industry and number of women in their workforce and in management positions.

At Hilton, 51.1% of management jobs are held by women and 36.8% of executive management positions are held by women. Hilton has about 3,500 D.C. region employees, including headquarters and property staff, and 150,000 employees worldwide.

Fellow hospitality giant, Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, ranks No. 20 on this year’s list, up from No. 26 last year. At Marriott, 54.2% of management positions are held by women, and 50.4% of executive manager positions are.

Vienna, Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union ranks No. 35 on this year’s list, Tysons-based Capital One ranks No. 48, and Fairfax-based Custom Ink ranks No. 74.

Behind Hilton, the rest of the top five nationally are Pinnacle Financial Partners, Cisco Systems, American Express and Comcast NBCUniversal.

Here is the full list of Fortune’s full 2022 Best Large Workplaces for Women.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

Income plays a role in participants’ likeliness to change TSP contributions, FRTIB finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up