5 DC-region companies on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women

The 2022 Best Large Workplaces for Women includes five companies with headquarters in the D.C. region, up from three last year.

This year’s list, sponsored by Fortune Magazine and compiled by analytics firm Great Place to Work, includes 100 companies. Last year’s list included the top 75.

Ranked No. 1 on this year’s list is Hilton Worldwide, the fourth consecutive year the McLean, Virginia-based hotel company has topped the national list.

This year’s rankings were based on 1.2 million confidential employee survey responses that included more than 60 questions about satisfaction, including trust, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Companies also provided data such as industry and number of women in their workforce and in management positions.

At Hilton, 51.1% of management jobs are held by women and 36.8% of executive management positions are held by women. Hilton has about 3,500 D.C. region employees, including headquarters and property staff, and 150,000 employees worldwide.

Fellow hospitality giant, Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, ranks No. 20 on this year’s list, up from No. 26 last year. At Marriott, 54.2% of management positions are held by women, and 50.4% of executive manager positions are.

Vienna, Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union ranks No. 35 on this year’s list, Tysons-based Capital One ranks No. 48, and Fairfax-based Custom Ink ranks No. 74.

Behind Hilton, the rest of the top five nationally are Pinnacle Financial Partners, Cisco Systems, American Express and Comcast NBCUniversal.

Here is the full list of Fortune’s full 2022 Best Large Workplaces for Women.