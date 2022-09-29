IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | Ian strikes Florida hospital
Unemployment creeps up in DC region

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 29, 2022, 9:45 AM

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro region ticked up slightly last month compared to July, but is still below the rate of a year ago.

The unemployment rate in August was 3.6%. That’s up from 3.5% in July, but lower than the 5.3% unemployment rate in the D.C. region in August 2021.

There were 123,437 adults in the D.C. region registered as unemployed in August — about 4,000 more than July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

All but five metropolitan areas had unemployment rates in August that were lower than a year ago. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 90 metro areas had unemployment rates of less than 3%.

Burlington, Vermont, and Fargo, North Dakota, had the lowest metro unemployment rates in August, at just 1.7%. Yuma, Arizona, had the highest, at 21%.

Among metro areas with a population of one million or more, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City tied for the lowest, at 2.1%. Las Vegas had the highest big city unemployment rate of 5.7%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly metropolitan area unemployment rates and changes in civilian population online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

