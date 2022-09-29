Unemployment creeps up in DC region

The unemployment rate in the D.C. metro region ticked up slightly last month compared to July, but is still below the rate of a year ago.

The unemployment rate in August was 3.6%. That’s up from 3.5% in July, but lower than the 5.3% unemployment rate in the D.C. region in August 2021.

There were 123,437 adults in the D.C. region registered as unemployed in August — about 4,000 more than July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

All but five metropolitan areas had unemployment rates in August that were lower than a year ago. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 90 metro areas had unemployment rates of less than 3%.

Burlington, Vermont, and Fargo, North Dakota, had the lowest metro unemployment rates in August, at just 1.7%. Yuma, Arizona, had the highest, at 21%.

Among metro areas with a population of one million or more, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City tied for the lowest, at 2.1%. Las Vegas had the highest big city unemployment rate of 5.7%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly metropolitan area unemployment rates and changes in civilian population online.