RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Home » Business & Finance » Coupa Software, Glaukos rise;…

Coupa Software, Glaukos rise; Occidental Petroleum falls

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

EQT Corp., up 57 cents to $46.

The natural gas company announced the purchase of gas and pipeline assets and doubled its stock buyback program.

Coupa Software Inc., up $10 to $65.82.

The software company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

HealthEquity Inc., up 64 cents to $64.08.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.45 to $65.43.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Target Corp., up $7.21 to $170.79.

The retailer is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years.

United Parcel Service Inc., up 33 cents to $196.29.

The package delivery service plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season.

Glaukos Corp., up $8.91 to $57.01.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential glaucoma treatment.

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc., up $5.88 to $47.81.

The sporting goods retailer beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

IRS pilot considers expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up