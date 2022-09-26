RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 3:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.03 to $76.71 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $2.09 to $84.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. October heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.13 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $6.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $22.20 to $1,633.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 43 cents to $18.48 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 143.40 yen. The euro fell to 96.12 cents from 96.75 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

For USDA, advancing DEIA means making long-term, internal changes

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up