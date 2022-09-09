Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 3:23 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.25 to $86.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $3.69 to $92.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 8 cents to $2.43 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.58 a gallon. October natural gas rose 8 cents to $8 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.40 to $1,728.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 33 cents to $18.77 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 142.71 Japanese yen from 144.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.0043 from 99.92 cents.

