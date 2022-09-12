Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Home » Business & Finance » Bristol-Myers, Gilead rise, SVB…

Bristol-Myers, Gilead rise, SVB Financial, BioMarin fall

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.20 to $72.36.

The pharmaceutical company received U.S. approval for a psoriasis treatment.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.73 to $68.01.

The drug developer announced agreements to settle patent disputes over HIV treatments.

Yum Brands Inc., up $1.17 to $117.26.

The owner of KFC and Taco Bell announced a new $2 billion stock buyback plan.

SVB Financial Group, down $16.82 to $406.15.

Investors were disappointed by the bank’s latest update to its financial forecast.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., down $2.69 to $90.24.

The drug developer gave investors a potentially discouraging update on the development of a hemophilia drug.

Chevron Corp., up $2.53 to $162.50 Energy companies gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up 78 cents to $43.95.

The gold producer gained ground as prices for the precious metal edged higher.

Stellantis NV, up 52 cents to $13.93.

United Auto Workers on strike at the carmaker’s casting plant in Indiana have reached a tentative deal.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Darren Ash to join Interior as its new CIO

Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up