RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Business & Finance » Bethesda estate of late…

Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 1:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.

The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built.

The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.

Small, who died last October at age 95, co-founded Southern Engineering Corporation in 1950, and led development of millions of square feet of office space, apartments communities and single-family houses across the D.C. region.

He was also an avid collector of rare books, a collection of which, including more than 2,000 prints, maps, manuscripts and books, was donated to George Washington University, where he studied law.

Called Glenbrook Road Estate, the estate is in Bethesda’s Edgemoor neighborhood. The grounds include a swimming pool and tennis court, a motor court with parking for 15 vehicles and four garage parking spaces.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

McDonough says VA needs to hire 45K nurses over next 3 years to keep up with attrition

Insider threat task force pivoting focus to ‘safeguarding science’

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up