RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant amid safety fears | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » Business & Finance » Why investors aren't all…

Why investors aren’t all that fond of the DC housing market

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Investors remain formidable competitors for house hunters across the country. They accounted for 19.4% of all homes that were purchased in the second quarter. But the D.C. metro is not a particular favorite.

In the second quarter, investors accounted for just 8.1% of all sales in the D.C. region, second lowest behind Providence, Rhode Island.

“It is hard to make a profit in D.C. because homes are already so expensive,” said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at real estate firm Redfin, which provided second quarter investment buyer data.

Investors prefer markets they see as up-and-coming, even still buying in some markets where prices have seen the largest pandemic-era increases.

“Places like Phoenix and Austin and really the whole Southwest have been really attractive to investors. Florida as well. They tend to have lower-priced homes so investors can buy more and spread their risks,” Fairweather said.

Investors accounted for 31.9% of all residential sales in Jacksonville, Florida last month, and 31.5% of sales in Las Vegas.

An investor buyer could be an institutional buyer that owns many residential properties, or it could be an individual or family that owns just one or two rentals. There is no single reason for choosing to buy residential real estate as an investment.

“Investors might buy to rent out the home. They may buy to renovate and flip the home. They may buy just to hold the home and hope it goes up in value, although that is not as common. They may Airbnb out the home. There are a lot of things you can do as an investor,” said Fairweather.

Investors are buying far more homes than before the pandemic. Redfin reports investor sales were up 11% from the first quarter, and up 5.9% from a year earlier. In dollar terms, investors paid a record $60.1 billion for residential real estate in the second quarter, more than $5 billion more than a year earlier.

Investors favor single-family homes, buying 65,000 of them in the second quarter, up 8.5% from a year earlier. But the 14,000 condos investors purchased was up 40% from the second quarter of 2021.

Below is a historical chart of investor share of residential real estate purchases nationwide:

Historical chart of investor share of residential real estate purchases nationwide. (Courtesy Redfin)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up