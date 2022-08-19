WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | 2 Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Virginia unemployment falls to 2.7%

Jeff Clabaugh

August 19, 2022, 1:05 PM

Unemployment rates fell in 14 states in July, including Maryland and Virginia. Both states also posted strong annual job growth rates.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the July unemployment rate in Virginia was 2.7%, which is down from the previous month’s 2.8%, and down from 3.8% in July 2021.

Maryland’s unemployment rate last month was 3.9%, down from the previous month’s 4.0%, and down from 6.1% a year earlier.

The District’s unemployment rate was 5.2%, down from 5.5% in June. In July 2021, D.C.’s unemployment rate was 7.1%.

Compared to states, D.C. had the highest July unemployment rate, followed by Alaska and New Mexico, at 4.5% each.

All state unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted.

In the past 12 months, the District has gained 23,300 jobs, for an annual job growth of 3.1%. Maryland’s annual job growth rate was 3%, and the state gained 78,600 since July 2021. Virginia has gained 120,400 jobs in the last year, for an annual job growth rate of 3%.

Minnesota had the lowest state unemployment rate in July, at just 1.8%, followed by Nebraska, New Hampshire and Utah, at 2.0% each.

BLS posts monthly and annual state by state unemployment numbers and changes in civilian workforce online.

