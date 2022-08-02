There is now a Snickers Shakers seasoning blend

The Snickers Shakers Blend will roll out nationally later this month.

McLean, Virginia-based candy giant Mars has partnered with B&G Foods for a Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend.

The Snickers Shakers will roll out nationally later this month. It is describes as a blend “to perfectly capture the chocolatey, luscious caramel, and peanut flavor profile” of a Snickers bar.

“At Mars, we are consumer obsessed and have noticed the clear desire that has emerged among consumers to be able to add the flavors of their favorite confections to both sweet and savory foods,” said Michelle Deignan, senior brand director for Mars Wrigley.

Snickers Shakers seasoning blend has 15 calories per one-teaspoon serving size and 3 grams of sugar. Its ingredients include brown sugar, peanuts, cocoa, molasses and honey.

Recommended ways to use it? On ice cream, milkshakes, yogurt and pancakes.

Last year, B&G Foods partnered with Mars for a licensing deal for Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend.

Nestle sells a Snickers-flavored version of Coffee-Mate.