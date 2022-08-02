WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Home » Business & Finance » There is now a…

There is now a Snickers Shakers seasoning blend

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 2, 2022, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McLean, Virginia-based candy giant Mars has partnered with B&G Foods for a Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend.

The Snickers Shakers will roll out nationally later this month. It is describes as a blend “to perfectly capture the chocolatey, luscious caramel, and peanut flavor profile” of a Snickers bar.

“At Mars, we are consumer obsessed and have noticed the clear desire that has emerged among consumers to be able to add the flavors of their favorite confections to both sweet and savory foods,” said Michelle Deignan, senior brand director for Mars Wrigley.

Snickers Shakers seasoning blend has 15 calories per one-teaspoon serving size and 3 grams of sugar. Its ingredients include brown sugar, peanuts, cocoa, molasses and honey.

The Snickers Shakers will roll out nationally later this month. It is describes as a blend ‘to perfectly capture the chocolatey, luscious caramel, and peanut flavor profile’ of a Snickers bar. (Courtesy B&G Foods)

Recommended ways to use it? On ice cream, milkshakes, yogurt and pancakes.

Last year, B&G Foods partnered with Mars for a licensing deal for Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend.

Nestle sells a Snickers-flavored version of Coffee-Mate.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

July was promising for TSP returns

Why mental health issues don't have to get in the way of security clearance

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up