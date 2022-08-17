WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Now you can eat better — and cheaper — on Amtrak

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 12:02 PM

Among the new Cafe Car offerings on Amtrak: a vegan Asian noodle bowl. (Courtesy Amtrak/Edwin Remsberg)

Amtrak introduced new Cafe Car menus this week with more items and, in some cases, lower prices.

In response to customer feedback, Amtrak said its Cafe Cars now offer more high-quality and fresh items on the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. It has also increased its menu choices by 30%.

New items include a vegan Asian noodle bowl, a blue corn vegan tamale, pomegranate juice and more coffee choices.

Amtrak has also reduced the price for all sandwiches and salads on Acela and Northeast Regional trains by between 50 cents and $1.50.

“In this time of rising costs, we are proud to offer our customers high-quality items on a menu at reduced prices, ” said Robert Jordan, vice president of operations and customer services.

The new menus are available on Northeast Corridor and Amtrak long distance trains. It is the first time since 2018 that Amtrak has revamped its Cafe Car menu.

You can check out the updated Cafe Car menus on Amtrak’s website.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

