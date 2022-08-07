More than 860 US flights canceled, 4,000 delayed on Sunday

Another wave of airline cancellations and delays is being felt across the United States this weekend.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, there have been 862 flights canceled so far on Sunday.

A total of 4,041 flights have been delayed across the United States.

Chicago O’Hare saw the most cancellations and delays on Sunday, with approximately 12% of flights canceled and about 35% of flights delayed.

Chicago saw heavy rain Sunday, including a flash flood warning that was in place until 3 p.m. local time for portions of Cook County.

Weekend of cancellations

Saturday saw a total of 657 flight cancellations and 7,267 delays within, into or out of the United States.

American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights and 24% of its Saturday flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

United had 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% canceled and 22% of its Saturday flights delayed, FlightAware notes.

41% of JetBlue’s flights and 36% of Southwest’s flights were also delayed on Saturday, according to the website.