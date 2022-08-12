WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 12, 2022, 12:09 PM

Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy.

Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.

“We want to be a comfortable, nice place instead of a mosh pit of beer on the floor,” Eater DC quoted co-founder Geoff Dawson earlier this week. He also raised concerns about underage drinking, fake IDs and risks of liquor license fines.

In an email to WTOP, Dawson said, “We have heard from many people, and we are reconsidering that position.”

Clubhouse is a cavernous, two level space with three bars. It is currently open afternoons and nights and will add breakfast, including breakfast burritos and avocado toast, starting Aug 25.

It is located underneath Georgetown Park, at 1070 Wisconsin Avenue.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

