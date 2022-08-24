RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
Discount airline PLAY to add Iceland flights from Dulles

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 10:25 AM

Iceland startup airline PLAY will make Dulles International Airport its fourth U.S. destination when it launches flights from Dulles to Iceland next spring.

The airline added daily nonstop flights from BWI Marshall in April 2021 and it has since expanded to Boston and New York.

PLAY’s Dulles flights will launch daily April 26, 2023, using Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline calls Washington the fourth-largest U.S. market for travel to Reykjavik.

It was formed by two former executives of the defunct WOW Airlines.

Additionally, Iceland Air flies from Dulles to Iceland’s capital.

