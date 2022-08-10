WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Axon, Trade Desk rise; Alcon, Rackspace fall

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 4:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alcon Inc., down $3.53 to $71.94.

The eye care company trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Trade Desk Inc., up $19.74 to $74.24.

The digital-advertising platform operator gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Akamai Technologies Inc., up 91 cents to $95.99.

The cloud services provider beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Rackspace Technology Inc., down $1.08 to $5.80.

The cloud technology company cut its earnings and revenue forecasts for the current quarter.

CyberArk Software Ltd., up $11.29 to $149.74.

The information security company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Axon Enterprise Inc., up $14.45 to $126.07.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras raised its revenue forecast for the year.

OptimizeRx Corp., down $6.68 to $15.57.

The digital health company reported weak second-quarter earnings and gave investors a discouraging revenue forecast.

Repay Holdings Corp., down $2.70 to $10.25.

The payment technology and processing company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

