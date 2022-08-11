WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia struggles with manpower shortage | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea | Russian journalist charged over war criticism | Anti-Russian gas protest in Bulgaria
Home » Business & Finance » Clubhouse: New Georgetown bar…

Clubhouse: New Georgetown bar where 21 isn’t old enough

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 11, 2022, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The huge subterranean beer hall underneath Georgetown Park formerly known as Church Hall has pivoted to a more refined all-day, all-night destination named Clubhouse.

And after 5 p.m., patrons must be 23 and older for this bar.

The 9,000-square-foot space, with three bars on two levels and 16 video monitors, has been renovated by Church Hall operators Tin Shop for a morning crowd with coffee and a breakfast menu, including breakfast burritos and avocado toast.

The 9,000-square-foot space, with three bars on two levels and 16 video monitors, has been renovated. (Courtesy Nick D’Emilio)

At night, the menu includes 12-inch pizzas, salads and smash burgers. The pizza is from Giulio Adriani, a co-owner at Slice & Pie and Lucy on 14th Street NW.

“We want to give the people of Georgetown a different experience when watching sporting events, said general manager Elliot Howe. “Our team worked together to come up with food and drinks that are enjoyable for everyone in the party no matter the time.”

Why 23 and up at night?

Church Hall was popular but earned a reputation as a college bar. That was a mixed blessing, with the challenge of fake I.D.’s and risks to the establishment’s liquor license.

Eater DC quotes co-founder Geoff Dawson as saying once you’re trending as a college bar, it is hard to be anything else, and there is more headache and trouble to it.

Clubhouse is at 1070 Wisconsin Ave. It currently opens at 4 p.m. and will add breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 25.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Senate committee calls on VA, DOJ to improve accessibility to federal technology

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Does the government need a FOIA enforcer?

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up