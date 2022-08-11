Clubhouse: New Georgetown bar where 21 isn’t old enough

You have to be 23 or older to enter the new Clubhouse restaurant in Georgetown after 5 p.m. as the establishment seeks to shed its reputation as a college bar.

The huge subterranean beer hall underneath Georgetown Park formerly known as Church Hall has pivoted to a more refined all-day, all-night destination named Clubhouse.

And after 5 p.m., patrons must be 23 and older for this bar.

The 9,000-square-foot space, with three bars on two levels and 16 video monitors, has been renovated by Church Hall operators Tin Shop for a morning crowd with coffee and a breakfast menu, including breakfast burritos and avocado toast.

At night, the menu includes 12-inch pizzas, salads and smash burgers. The pizza is from Giulio Adriani, a co-owner at Slice & Pie and Lucy on 14th Street NW.

“We want to give the people of Georgetown a different experience when watching sporting events, said general manager Elliot Howe. “Our team worked together to come up with food and drinks that are enjoyable for everyone in the party no matter the time.”

Why 23 and up at night?

Church Hall was popular but earned a reputation as a college bar. That was a mixed blessing, with the challenge of fake I.D.’s and risks to the establishment’s liquor license.

Eater DC quotes co-founder Geoff Dawson as saying once you’re trending as a college bar, it is hard to be anything else, and there is more headache and trouble to it.

Clubhouse is at 1070 Wisconsin Ave. It currently opens at 4 p.m. and will add breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 25.