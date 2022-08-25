WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
25 DC-area companies make the 500 cut on Inc. 5,000 list

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 12:18 PM

Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies includes 25 D.C. area companies in the top 500, down from 27 last year.

Inc.’s list is based on three-year revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. Companies must be privately held, based in the U.S. and not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. They must also have had a minimum of $2 million in revenue in 2021.

Highest ranked locally is Ashburn, Virginia-based government services company RP Professional Services, with three-year revenue growth of 5,300%, at No. 74 on the list.

Alexandria-based business products and services company Integrated Management Strategies ranks No. 76, with three-year revenue growth of 5,271%.

At No. 105 is Bonnie and Pop, a Fairfax-based company that makes gourmet nut, chocolate, cracker and cheese gift boxes, with three-year revenue growth of 4,141%.

Inc. Magazine has been compiling its list every year since 1982.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief. “Inc is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”

Here are the 25 D.C.-area companies in the top 500 on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Inc. 5000 list:

No. 74: RP Professional Services, Ashburn, Virginia
No. 76: Integrated Management Strategies, Alexandria, Virginia
No. 105: Bonnie and Pop, Fairfax, Virginia
No. 111: OneZero Solutions, Alexandria, Virginia
No. 129: PingWind, Annandale, Virginia
No. 131: 20/20 GeneSystems, Gaithersburg, Maryland
No. 163: Pie Insurance, D.C.
No. 221: Chexout, Vienna, Virginia
No. 237: Ordway, D.C.
No. 270: Epigen, McLean, Virginia
No. 298: Ignite IT, Ashburn, Virginia
No. 308: Upside, D.C.
No. 318: Gen3 Technology Consulting, D.C.
No. 326: GreenBrilliance, Herndon, Virginia
No. 352: Axiom Consultants, Rockville, Maryland
No. 357: Bent Ear Solutions, Alexandria, Virginia
No. 368: Windsor Group, Chevy Chase
No. 396: Mytonomy, Bethesda, Maryland
No. 407: Audley Consulting Group, Rockville, Maryland
No. 423: Unscreen, North Bethesda, Maryland
No. 457: sierra7, Falls Church, Virginia
No. 459: ThinkNimble, D.C.
No. 461: Piedmont Global Language Solutions, Arlington, Virginia
No. 468: Manuscripts, D.C.
No. 475: DAS Federal, Gaithersburg, Maryland

Among D.C.-area companies on the full 5,000 list, the median three-year revenue growth is 217%; combined, they have three-year total revenue of $19.6 billion.

No. 1 on this year’s list is Jersey City, New Jersey-based BlockFi, a cryptocurrency trading company, with three-year revenue growth of 245,616%.

The full 2022 Inc. 5000 list is online.

