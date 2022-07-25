When compared to states, DC’s unemployment rate is highest

D.C.' unemployment rate in June fell to 5.5%, down from 5.7% in May. But when compared to states, that is the highest unemployment rate in the U.S.

The District’s unemployment rate in June fell to 5.5%, down from 5.7% in May. But when compared to states, that is the highest unemployment rate in the U.S.

D.C. is followed by New Mexico, at 4.9%.

In June, 20 states had unemployment rates lower than the national average of 3.6%. That includes Virginia, where the unemployment rate last month fell to 2.8% from 3% in May.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 4%.

Minnesota had the lowest unemployment rate last month, at 1.8%, followed by Nebraska, at 1.9%.

The District does have among the stronger job growth rates, gaining 25,5000 jobs in the past 12 months for a job growth rate of 3.5%.

Maryland gained 86,900 jobs in the past year, and had a job growth rate of 3.3%. Virginia’s job growth rate matches Maryland at 3.3%, or 123,400 jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts changes in civilian labor force and unemployment rates by state online.