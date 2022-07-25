WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
When compared to states, DC’s unemployment rate is highest

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 25, 2022, 9:45 AM

The District’s unemployment rate in June fell to 5.5%, down from 5.7% in May. But when compared to states, that is the highest unemployment rate in the U.S.

D.C. is followed by New Mexico, at 4.9%.

In June, 20 states had unemployment rates lower than the national average of 3.6%. That includes Virginia, where the unemployment rate last month fell to 2.8% from 3% in May.

Maryland’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 4%.

Minnesota had the lowest unemployment rate last month, at 1.8%, followed by Nebraska, at 1.9%.

The District does have among the stronger job growth rates, gaining 25,5000 jobs in the past 12 months for a job growth rate of 3.5%.

Maryland gained 86,900 jobs in the past year, and had a job growth rate of 3.3%. Virginia’s job growth rate matches Maryland at 3.3%, or 123,400 jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts changes in civilian labor force and unemployment rates by state online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

