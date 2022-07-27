WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » Business & Finance » Emerging tech could help…

Emerging tech could help prevent hot car deaths

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As summer temperatures soar, so does the risk of hot-car deaths among kids. But some emerging technology that can detect heartbeats may be able to prevent those tragedies.

Example of a mobile notification for Toyota’s Cabin Awareness technology, currently in development. (Courtesy Toyota)

The danger is real. According to the website Kidsandcars.org, 12 children have died in hot cars so far in 2022. Over 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.

The concept, called Cabin Awareness, is being developed by Toyota and works by using radar to detect a heartbeat or other “micro movements” inside the vehicle. If a heart rate is picked up in a vehicle that is supposed to be unoccupied, notifications would go out.

“The first level of escalations could potentially be calling grandma, calling the neighbor,” said Brian Kursar, chief data and technology officer for Toyota Motor North America. “Or let’s say, for instance, your smart home lights could start blinking on and off.”

Nearby cars could be alerted and, of course, first responders could be notified as well.

Example of a mobile notification for Toyota’s Cabin Awareness technology, currently in development. (Courtesy Toyota)

Kursar said they’re still working on the system’s reliability to avoid false positives. For example, a person leaning against a car, or water vibrating within a cup inside, could potentially set off an alert.

Still, Kursar said Toyota’s radar-based system represents an improvement over camera- or weight-sensor based systems that come with their own drawbacks.

Toyota’s Cabin Awareness technology is still in development. (Courtesy Toyota)

He adds that it’s possible that this new tech could debut in production vehicles in the coming years.

“We feel confident that we’re going to be able to put something like this on the market soon,” Kursar said.

The goal, he said, is for the system to cost less than $100 per vehicle. It could also work to prevent some pet deaths.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

A contractor prevailed in court when the government tried to snitch its IP

Coast Guard upping recruiting effort as military feels pinch in talent pool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up