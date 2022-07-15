RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Business & Finance » Mike Tyson's cannabis comes…

Mike Tyson’s cannabis comes to Maryland dispensaries

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Legendary boxer turned cannabis entrepreneur Mike Tyson has expanded distribution of his namesake marijuana to four more states, including medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland.

The expansion, through medical marijuana cultivation and distribution company Columbia Care, will also be available in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania. His pot is called Tyson 2.0.

The expansion to medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland also comes ahead of a ballot referendum in Maryland this fall that could legalize recreational use of marijuana.

Tyson launched Tyson 2.0 cannabis products, including flower, vaping and pre-rolled products, with Columbia Care last fall. It is currently available in nine markets.

Mike Tyson is bringing his cannabis products to Maryland. (Courtesy Columbia Care)

“Cannabis has been used as a form of medicine for thousands of years and now more than ever has become widely known to help people better cope with anxiety and depression. As cannabis has helped me, it’s an honor to be able to share greater well-being with fans through the unrivaled Tyson 2.0 products,” Tyson said in a statement.

Tyson 2.0 is available in more than 50 retail locations in Maryland, including Columbia Care dispensaries in Chevy Chase, Rockville and Frederick.

New York-based Columbia Care is one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products. It is also in the process of merging with Chicago-based Cresco Labs, creating one of the largest marijuana operators in the U.S. with more than 130 cannabis retail locations in 17 states and the District.

Tyson and business partners have raised more than $100 million in funding for launching and expanding the Tyson 2.0 brand.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up