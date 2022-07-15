Mike Tyson’s cannabis comes to Maryland dispensaries

Legendary boxer turned cannabis entrepreneur Mike Tyson has expanded distribution of his namesake marijuana to four more states, including medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland.

The expansion, through medical marijuana cultivation and distribution company Columbia Care, will also be available in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania. His pot is called Tyson 2.0.

The expansion to medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland also comes ahead of a ballot referendum in Maryland this fall that could legalize recreational use of marijuana.

Tyson launched Tyson 2.0 cannabis products, including flower, vaping and pre-rolled products, with Columbia Care last fall. It is currently available in nine markets.

“Cannabis has been used as a form of medicine for thousands of years and now more than ever has become widely known to help people better cope with anxiety and depression. As cannabis has helped me, it’s an honor to be able to share greater well-being with fans through the unrivaled Tyson 2.0 products,” Tyson said in a statement.

Tyson 2.0 is available in more than 50 retail locations in Maryland, including Columbia Care dispensaries in Chevy Chase, Rockville and Frederick.

New York-based Columbia Care is one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products. It is also in the process of merging with Chicago-based Cresco Labs, creating one of the largest marijuana operators in the U.S. with more than 130 cannabis retail locations in 17 states and the District.

Tyson and business partners have raised more than $100 million in funding for launching and expanding the Tyson 2.0 brand.