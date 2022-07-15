Guy Fieri to open DC restaurant

Food Network star Guy Fieri will open a full-service restaurant in D.C.'s Chinatown, at the Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena.

Guy Fieri’s Downtown D.C. Kitchen + Bar is the second partnership between Caesars Sportsbook and Fieri. He recently opened a Kitchen + Bar restaurant at the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field in Phoenix.

It is not Fieri’s debut in D.C., however. Last year, the chef, known for shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guys Grocery Games, opened a delivery-only restaurant business in Dupont Circle called Flavortown Kitchen.

The bacon, mac & cheese burger on the Flavortown menu will also be on the Kitchen + Bar menu.

Exciting news! The Caesars Sportsbook at @CapitalOneArena is expanding, including @GuyFieri‘s first full-service restaurant in D.C. – Guy Fieri’s Downtown D.C. Kitchen + Bar! Learn more: https://t.co/FRBfKdyiwf pic.twitter.com/6NBsNI3abt — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) July 14, 2022

The addition of the restaurant at Capital One Arena’s Caesars Sportsbook is part of a larger expansion, which will add 700 square feet of new betting space with 13 additional self-service sports betting kiosks, and a new entrance that will lead directly to the arena.

Caesars opened the Capital One Arena sportsbook in May 2021, the first-ever sports betting venue to open inside a professional sports facility. It currently has 17 betting windows and 16 betting kiosks.