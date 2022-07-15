RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Guy Fieri to open DC restaurant

Guy Fieri to open DC restaurant

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 9:09 AM

Food Network star Guy Fieri will open a full-service restaurant in D.C.’s Chinatown, at the Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena.

Guy Fieri’s Downtown D.C. Kitchen + Bar is the second partnership between Caesars Sportsbook and Fieri. He recently opened a Kitchen + Bar restaurant at the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field in Phoenix.

It is not Fieri’s debut in D.C., however. Last year, the chef, known for shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guys Grocery Games, opened a delivery-only restaurant business in Dupont Circle called Flavortown Kitchen.

The bacon, mac & cheese burger on the Flavortown menu will also be on the Kitchen + Bar menu.

The addition of the restaurant at Capital One Arena’s Caesars Sportsbook is part of a larger expansion, which will add 700 square feet of new betting space with 13 additional self-service sports betting kiosks, and a new entrance that will lead directly to the arena.

Caesars opened the Capital One Arena sportsbook in May 2021, the first-ever sports betting venue to open inside a professional sports facility. It currently has 17 betting windows and 16 betting kiosks.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

