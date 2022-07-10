RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Business & Finance » Forever stamp prices increase…

Forever stamp prices increase by 2 cents

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

July 10, 2022, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starting Sunday, you will begin to see slightly higher postage rates at your local post office. Among the price increases, includes a two cent raise for First-Class Mail Forever stamps.

The U.S. Postal Service made the announcement in April, citing inflation and increased operating costs as the reason for the price hike.

USPS said it raised first-class mail prices approximately 6.5%, which is lower than current inflation rates. This comes after the Postal Service raised the rate of Forever stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents less than a year ago.

And expect prices to continue going up. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said price will rise “at an uncomfortable rate,” until the agency is on track to be self-sustaining.

“While our pricing decisions are ultimately made under the authority of the Board of Governors, in the near term, I will most likely be advocating for these increases,” DeJoy said during a USPS Board of Governors meeting in May. “I believe we have been severely damaged by at least 10 years of a defective pricing model, which cannot be satisfied by one or two annual price increases, especially in this inflationary environment.”

Below are the new prices for mail:

Product Previous Prices New Prices
Letters (1 oz.) 58 cents 60 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.) 53 cents 57 cents
Letters additional ounce(s) 20 cents 24 cents
Domestic Postcards 40 cents 44 cents
International Letter (1 oz.) $1.30 $1.40

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Local News | National News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up